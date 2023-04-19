Is Emmanuelle Vera in a Relationship? Who is Emmanuelle Vera Boyfriend?

Emmanuel Vera is popular Filipino actress, singer-songwriter, and beauty pageant titleholder.

Emmanuel Vera competed in Miss World Philippines 2021 and Emmanuel Co was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021.

Emmanuel Vera represented the Philippines at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 pageant and finished third.

Emmanuel Vera will also compete at Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

In 2010, Emmanuel Vera made her television debut with “1DOL” on ABS-CBN.

From 2022 to 2023, Emmanuel Vera appears in the television show “The Iron Heart” on Kapamilya Channel / A2Z / TV5.

Emmanuelle Vera also appeared in many television shows such as Inday Will Always Love You, Ipaglaban Mo!: Pasaway, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Maalaala Mo Kaya: Santan, Shoutout!, Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita, and more.

In 2012, Emmanuel Vera released her self-titled debut album with ‘Universal Records Philippines’. The album contains 7 tracks, of which 6 are originals and one is a cover.

In April 2012, Emmanuel Vera appeared in the video jockey on Myx (a Filipino music channel).

On 25 January 2015, Emmanuel Vera appeared in the music video for “Pano ko sasabihin” by singer Thor Dulay.

How tall is Emmanuelle Vera?

Emmanuelle Vera’s full name is Emmanuelle Fabienne S. Camcam. Emmanuelle Vera’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Emmanuelle Vera’s age is 28 years.

Emmanuelle Vera’s date of birth is 17 November 1994. Emmanuelle Vera was born to her parents in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Emmanuelle Vera has a sister whose name is Danielle Arielle Camcam.

Emmanuelle Vera did her studies at Ateneo de Manila University. Emmanuelle Vera’s nationality is Filipino.

Who is Emmanuelle Vera Boyfriend?

Yes, Emmanuelle Vera in a Relationship. Emmanuelle Vera Boyfriend is Niko Del Rosario. He is a Filipino-Spanish Star magic and model.

Emmanuelle Vera is in a long time relationship with her boyfriend Nico del Rosario and is going to tie the knot soon.

Emmanuel Vera has not revealed much information about her boyfriend Nico del Rosario. Therefore very little information is available about Niko.

