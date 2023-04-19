Is Carin Leon married? Who is Carin Leon Wife?

Carin Leon is a famous Mexican chief songwriter, guitarist, and producer.

Carin Leon started his music career as a member of Los Reales, after that, Carin Leon worked with Grupo Aranque for 7 years.

In 2018, Carin Lyons started her solo career. and soon became famous with La vecindad and A traves del vasso.

Later on, Carin Leon released her debut album “Amanecida con Todo y con Todos” and in 2019, Carin Leon released El Malo.

Currently, Carin Leon is working in Regional Mexican Music.

In 2022, Carin Leon released Que Vuelvas, No Es Por Acá, Dame un Beso y Dime Adios, Llorar y Llorar, Como Lo Hice Yo, Ojos Cerrados, Una Noche Cualquiera, Me Aceptaste, Que triste songs.

In 2023, Carin Leon release “Pedazo de tonto” song.

Carin Leon also released many songs like Si Una Vez, Guaro, Alguien mejor, Como que me enamoro, Tú Me Gustas, El amor es una farsa, Te Vi Con El, Me La Aventé, El Tóxico, La boda del Huitlacoche, and more.

Where is Carin Leon from?

Carin Leon’s age is 33 years. Carin Leon was born to his parents Óscar Díaz de León and Carmen Julia Huez in Hermosillo, Mexico. Carin Leon’s date of birth is 26 July 1989.

Carin Leon’s height is 1.78 m. Carin Leon’s full name is Óscar Armando Díaz de León Huez. Carin Leon’s nationality is Mexican.

Who is Carin Leon Wife?

Carin Leon is a married man. Carin Leon wife is Isabel Alejandra Esquer.

Carin Leon and Isabel Alejandra Esquer married on 4 December 2021. Carin and Alejandra met in 2019.

Carin Leon and Isabel Alejandra Esquer have two children. The couple is still together.

