How did Ivan “Mamão” Conti Die? Azymuth Drummer Ivan “Mamão” Conti Died at 76

He was referred to as one of “history’s greatest drummers.” Ivan “Mamo” Conti, a founding member of Azymuth, passed away at 76. One of the founding members of the Brazilian jazz-funk trio Azymuth, Ivan “Mamo” Conti, passed away at 76.

How did Ivan “Mamão” Conti Die?

Sandra Conti, the musician’s wife, and her children, Ivana and Thiago, announced his passing earlier today via Instagram. Sandra explained that Ivan passed away on April 17 “after 50 years together.” She wrote, “My children and I announce that Ivan Miguel Conti Maranhao passed away on April 17 with a broken heart.” The funeral will occur on April 20; the time has yet to be determined.

Who is Ivan “Mamão” Conti?

Conti, Jose Roberto Bertrami and Alex Malheiros formed the band Azymuth in 1973. He was dubbed “one of the greatest drummers in history.” Together, Azymuth released several Milestone Records albums influenced by Brazilian funk, samba, and jazz. They also assisted in producing historical records for artists like Madlib and Ana Mazzotti. Azymuth released their first album for the UK-based Far Out Recordings label in 1996, titled “Jazz Carnival,” They continued to do so until 2020. One of Brazil’s best percussionists, Conti released several solo albums, including 1984’s “The Human Factor” on Milestone.

Tributes to Ivan “Mamão” Conti:

“We will always be indebted to Mamao for his profound musical legacy. Ivan was a joyful, kind-hearted, hilarious, and extremely charismatic man and a musical icon. He “had time for everyone and thrived off the love of his family, musicians, and fans, which he reciprocated through his music, and his generosity.” He also “had time for everyone.” The wake will begin at eleven: AM to 2: on April 20 at 5:00 p.m. in the Penitentiary Cemetery and Crematorium.

