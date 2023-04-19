Alinka Castaneda Discovered Safe And Reunited With Mother After Missing For Almost Four Months

On January 1st, Alinka Castaneda, 16, disappeared. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that she was recently discovered to be safe. The young girl has been missing for almost four months, and while the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain a mystery, an investigator thinks she might have been taken captive by an unidentified guy.

What Happened To Alinka Castaneda?

Moses Castillo, a retired LAPD detective who now works as a private investigator, has been collaborating with Castaneda’s family ever since they started receiving calls that made them question their initial assumption that she had ran away and instead became convinced that she was a victim of human trafficking.

According to the private eye who spoke with NewsNation, “In this phone call, she actually shared with her sister and her mum that she didn’t know where she was at the time and wouldn’t be allowed to leave.” “She sounded like she was stressed out and under pressure.” Castillo had earlier addressed the alleged kidnapper, telling him that the game was over and that he knew his name.

The private eye said, “Dude, we know you have her.” “You’re an adult male; simply give up on her now. Drop her out in front of the Los Angeles County USC Medical Centre at 1200 North State Street. On Instagram, it’s simple to locate me. I’ll be there to meet her if you just let me know where you plan to do that. As of the time of this writing, law enforcement has not disclosed whether anyone has been detained in relation to Castaneda’s disappearance.

Investigation

She was last seen in Carson, California, on South Caroldale Avenue on January 1 at 5 a.m., according to the LASD. When she vanished, she was dressed in a black blouse, black trousers, and a gold necklace. According to a news release, her phone had most recently ping-ed a position in the centre of Venice.

According to ABC West Coast flagship station KABC, the girl was seen getting into an unfamiliar vehicle on a neighbor’s doorbell video. Castaneda is a “critical missing juvenile,” according to the LASD, who also stated that there is “concern for her well-being.”

According to local Fox station KTTV, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes made the announcement earlier this month that the city was offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information that could result in Castaneda’s safe return.

Read Also: Arrigo Vecchioni: Famous Author Son Passed Away At The Age Of 36