A multi-story car park collapsed in New York, killing one and injuring five

According to officials, one person died, and another five were injured in a multi-storey car park partially collapsed in New York City. Initially, the second floor of the building started to collapse first; then, eventually, all other floors collapsed reported by a CBS reporter.

All the workers in the building are responsible for this, as told by the officials. In the video, cars stacked high on a mound in the shattered concrete are visible. This incident happened at 3:00 p.m.

John Esposito, New York City Fire Department, said the process of this type of rescue operation was very dangerous for the firefighter workers, and the structure looked very unstable and unsafe.

John further said, “We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches. The building continued to collapse; at this time, we believe we have the workers in danger, all accounted for, all out of the building.”

He further said that eventually, one injured worker had been trapped in the building and did not get success to get down from the floor on his own. On another side, Mr Espostio said, “We were able to put firefighters up there in the building and take him out across the roof to another building and bring him down safely,”

Mayor Eric Adams said we are working on new technology to fight these emergency incidents. He makes a tweet about this tragic incident:

“Our first responders rescued five of our fellow New Yorkers from the partial collapse of a parking garage on Ann Street between Nassau and William. They have been taken to the hospital.”

Further, he said, “I do want to point out that, thank God, we had the robotic dog that could go in the building,”.

The rescue team sent a robotic dog inside the building, and drones were also flown to do the proper assessment and searches. Still, the exact cause of the collapse was unknown; the Department of Buildings tried to check the nearby buildings for any upcoming damages said by the official team.

