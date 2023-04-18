Who was Paul Miller? Father dies while hiking for veteran charities with his son

A soldier and Adelaide’s father-of-five died while climbing the Kokoda Trail with his son for charity. To collect funds for Operation K9, Paul Miller and his son Aaron traveled to Papua New Guinea to trek the trail with “a small group of veterans and first responders.”

Who was Paul Miller?

Paul Miller entered the Australian Defence Force in 1991 as a 16-year-old vehicle mechanic apprentice and was stationed in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Townsville, Darwin, and Adelaide until his release in 2014.

He served with the International Force East Timor, Iraq, Timor-Leste, and Afghanistan during this period. He served 24 years full-time and two years in the reserves in total.

He became a veteran advocate after being medically discharged due to service-related mental health difficulties. A 42-year-old man who was a passionate advocate for veterans and a “much-loved” spouse, father, uncle, son, brother, comrade, veteran, and sports aficionado.

Paul always wanted to expand awareness and fundraising for veterans on Anzac Day. Paul was a proud and well-liked member of the veteran community. A man with a kind heart who always thinks about others before himself.

Paul Miller’s Cause of Death

After trekking 96 kilometers, Paul Miller died from a heart attack.

The incident which kept everyone shocked

He and his son Aaron traveled to Papua New Guinea to raise funds for Operation K9. After traveling 18.5 kilometers on Sunday, Paul Miller passed away from a heart attack after trekking the 96-kilometer trail with “a small group of veterans and first responders.

Despite all support and CPR efforts, Paul was flown out, and it was determined that he died on arrival at the hospital.

Her wife Kalpin expressed gratitude to those who attempted to rescue the veteran, led their kid back to Australia, and mentioned that Paul always wanted to do that tracking.

