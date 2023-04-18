Who Was Elizabeth Santos and How She Passed Away?

The death of Elizabeth Santos has prompted numerous inquiries. She lived in Wasilla, Alaska, a town near Anchorage, and was 37 years old. While some believe that she committed suicide, others disagree. Here, we will investigate Elizabeth Santos’ reason for Death and Tribute.

What Happened to Elizabeth Santos?

On 8th August of the year 2020, Omotaro Santos, 37, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away from self-harm-related injuries. Elizabeth was liked by a lot of people and had a lot of friends. She was often referred to as warm and caring, and she had a golden heart. Santos temporarily moved into Lizette’s house on 3rd August of the year 2020, following her breakup, to give herself some time to think things over. During this trying time, she was looking to her friend for comfort and support.

The self-harming Santos incident was reported to the Anchorage 911 dispatchers five days later, on 8th August of the year 2020, at approximately 6 a.m. According to the report, Elizabeth’s final words were the name of the hospital she wanted to be taken to after losing consciousness permanently.

Santos’s death was reported at 7:23 a.m. The doctors were unable to stabilize her during surgery because she had eleven stab wounds in her abdomen and thighs. Elizabeth Santos succumbed to excessive internal bleeding despite multiple attempts.

Elizabeth’s visible wounds and ripped robe contradict the police’s claim that they were unaware of the extent of her injuries. Not only was Elizabeth Santos a loss to her loved ones and friends but also to the community as a whole.

Who Was Elizabeth Santos?

Elizabeth, who goes by Liz to many, was born on 14th January of the year 1983, in a town on the East Coast. She first went to Alaska a few years ago, and she fell in love with the state’s beauty and abundance of opportunities. She decided to relocate permanently to Wasilla, where she quickly established herself as a cherished community member. Liz had a heart of gold, a caring personality, and the capacity to make friends wherever she went.

She had a huge organization of companions who will constantly recall her for her thoughtfulness, her irresistible chuckling, and her bold soul. Before finally settling in Alaska, Liz travelled and worked at a club in Anchorage. Her impermanent move to her companion Lizette’s home on 3rd August of the year 2020, was expected to give her a couple of days to gather her contemplations after a new separation. A 911 call regarding Santos’s self-harm was made to Anchorage dispatchers on 8th August of the year 2020, approximately at 6 a.m. Due to excessive internal bleeding from her multiple stab wounds, Liz died despite the best efforts of the doctors.

Read Also: What Happened To Spencer and Penny From Boston?