Who is Reba McEntire’s new husband? Does Reba McEntire have children?

Reba McEntire is a notable American singer as well as an actress.

Reba McEntire’s hits songs are “I’m Not That Lonely Yet” “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven”, and her first number one “Can’t Even Get the Blues”.

In 1984, Reba McEntire released her second album “My Kind of Country”.

Reba McEntire’s top singles are “The Last One to Know” “One Promise Too Late”, and the Grammy Award-winning “Whoever’s in New England”.

Reba McEntire appeared in many television shows such as Young Sheldon, Christmas in Tune, Last Man Standing, Baby Daddy, Malibu Country, Secret of Giving, Buffalo Girls, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, and more.

Who is Reba McEntire husband?

Reba McEntire’s marital status is divorced. Reba McEntire married twice and got divorced from two husbands. Reba McEntire’s marriage did not last long but Reba McEntire’s second marriage lasted for many years.

Reba McEntire first married Charlie Battle in 1976. He is a steer wrestling champion and rancher.

Reba McEntire was ten years younger than her husband, Charlie Battles. Charlie Battles had two sons from a previous marriage.

After ten years of marriage, in 1987, Reba and Charlie divorced.

Reba McEntire remarried in 1989, two years after divorcing her first husband. Reba McEntire’s husband’s name is Narvel Blackstock. He is the manager and former steel guitarist.

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock married in a private ceremony on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

Narvel Blackstock had three children from a previous marriage – Chasidy, Shawna, and Brandon.

Reba McEntire gave birth to Narvel Blackstock’s first child (son) in February 1990, named Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock.

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock divorced on 28 October 2015.

How old is Reba McEntire?

Reba McEntire’s full name is Reba Neil McEntire. Reba McEntire’s age is 68 years. Reba McEntire’s date of birth is 28 March 1955.

Reba McEntire was born to Jacqueline Smith and Clark McEntire in McAlester, Oklahoma, United States. Reba McEntire’s height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Reba McEntire has three sibling, in which two are Susie McEntire and Pake McEntire. Reba McEntire did her studies at Kiowa High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Who is Reba McEntire Partner?

Reba McEntire is in a new relationship after divorcing her second husband, Narvel Blackstock.

Reba McEntire in relationship with Rex Lynn since 2020. He is a famous film and TV actor.

Reba McEntire and Rex Lynn have been in a relationship for over three years. Reba and Rex are still together.

Reba McEntire started dating photographer Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in 2017, after divorcing her second husband. After being in a relationship for two years, Reba and Anthony parted ways in 2019.

