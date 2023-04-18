Who is Bridget Fonda husband- Danny Elfman? Are Danny Elfman and Bridget Fonda still married?

Bridget Fonda is a former American actress.

In 1969, Bridget Fonda made her acting debut with the Uncredited in “Easy Rider” film.

In 1987, Bridget Fonda made her film debut with the “Aria” film. In 1989, Bridget Fonda made her television debut with the “Jacob Have I Loved” series.

In 2001, Bridget Fonda last appeared in “The Whole Shebang” film and in 2002, Bridget Fonda last appeared in “Snow Queen” television series.

Bridget Fonda appeared in some television series like 21 Jump Street, In the Gloaming, No Ordinary Baby, The Edge, The Chris Isaak Show, and Night Visions.

Bridget Fonda acted in many movies such as You Can’t Hurry Love, Scandal, Frankenstein Unbound, Drop Dead Fred, Single White Female, Bodies, Rest & Motion, It Could Happen to You, Grace of My Heart, Finding Graceland, South of Heaven, West of Hell, and more.

Who is Bridget Fonda husband- Danny Elfman?

Bridget Fonda is a married woman. Bridget Fonda husband is Danny Elfman. He is a film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman.

Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman married in November 2003.

Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman are still married.

Bridget Fonda dated Eric Stoltz in 1990, before marrying Danny Elfman.

Bridget Fonda and Eric Stoltz met in 1986. Bridget Fonda and Eric Stoltz have ended their relationship after eight years of dating.

Does Bridget Fonda have a child?

Bridget Fonda gave birth to their son, Oliver Elfman, in 2005. Bridget Fonda gave birth to their son after two years of marriage.

How old is Bridget Fonda?

Bridget Fonda’s age is 59 years. Bridget Fonda was born to Peter Fonda and Susan Brewer in Los Angeles, California, United States. Bridget Fonda’s birth date is 27 January and her birth year is 1964.

Bridget Fonda’s full name is Bridget Jane Fonda. Bridget Fonda has two siblings- Justin Fonda and Thomas McGuane Jr. Bridget Fonda did her studies at New York University.

How much is Bridget Fonda Net Worth?

Bridget Fonda’s net worth is around $50 million. Bridget Fonda earned this from her career. Bridget Fonda acted in many films and television series. Bridget Fonda received many awards for her performance. Bridget Fonda is living her life in luxury.

Read Also:- Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating Each Other? Who are Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends?