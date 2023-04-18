Who is Andrew Lester? What we know about the white homeowner accused of shooting Yarl, Ralph.

Ralph Yarl, a black teenager, was shot by a white homeowner after he went to collect his brothers and accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address. The 16-year-old’s communication with the suspect in the Northland suburb of Kansas City immediately turned fierce, and the secondary school understudy was left hospitalized with severe wounds. Rather than going to a home in the 1100 block of Upper East 115th Road, he went to Upper East 115th Porch in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. Andrew D. Lester, the homeowner, is currently the subject of charges from prosecutors.

Prosecutors Charged Andrew D. Lester:

Prosecutors announced on April 17 that they had brought charges against a white man named Andrew D Lester, 85, for the shooting of Ralph Yarl. Zachary Thompson, the prosecutor for Clay County, said in a press conference but he wouldn’t know what led him to that conclusion. The prosecution charged Andrew D. Lester with assault in the first degree, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison or life in prison. He has likewise been accused of the furnished horrifying act, which conveys a sentence of 3 to 15 years. Mr Thompson stated that a $200,000 bond had been set, but the suspect was not yet taken into custody.

Court Documents Lay Out:

A witness told police they saw a car pull into Mr Lester’s driveway around 9.30 p.m. Mr Lester told the police that he had just sat down when the doorbell rang, grabbed a.32 pistol, and opened the house’s interior door. He let the police know that he saw a Dark male pulling on the outside entryway and thought he was attempting to break into the property. Mr Lester claims that he fired twice without speaking to the victim. The teen claimed that he was waiting outside and did not pull the door during an informal police interview at Children’s Mercy Hospital. He told the police that a man opened the door and shot him immediately, sending him to the ground where he was reshot. According to Mr Yarl, the man said, “Don’t come around here.”

Who is Andrew Lester?

Andrew Lester, 84, has been named the culprit accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl last week in Kansas, Missouri. Lester was charged with two felonies on Monday in connection with an April 13 incident in which the homeowner reportedly shot Yarl. Lester is charged with one count of first-degree felony assault. Yarl’s relatives said he accidentally went to Lester’s residence while picking up his younger brothers. Instead of heading to 115th Terrace, Yarl showed up on the doorstep of 115th Street, where he was shot after ringing the doorbell.

