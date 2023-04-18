What Happened With Anthony Bass’s Pregnant Wife at The United Airlines?

Anthony Bass, a pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, was on his way to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit his family for the offseason when he ran into a flight attendant.

Who is Anthony Bass?

Anthony Edward Bass is a professional baseball pitcher from America who was born on 1st November of the year 1987 and he has worked for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball. Bass has also appeared on the field for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of NPB. Wayne State University was where he played baseball in college. As a lesser at Wayne State, Bass was named the 2008 Extraordinary Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Meeting Pitcher of the Year, and he was Wayne State’s highest MLB draft pick ever.

What Happened With Anthony’s Pregnant Wife?

Anthony Bass, a veteran reliever for the Toronto Blue Jays, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the way the staff at United Airlines treated his pregnant wife and their two children on a recent flight. Bass claimed that Sydney Rae Bass, his pregnant wife and sister of Jessie James Decker, was compelled to get down on her hands and knees to retrieve the popcorn that her 2-year-old daughter had dropped on a flight.

Showing his dissatisfaction with the airlines, he tweeted that the airline just made his multi-week pregnant spouse go with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on all fours to get the popcorn that was spread by his little girl and added that this is not how a pregnant woman should be treated. Bass claims that his younger daughter spilt popcorn. The flight attendants ordered his wife Sidney Rae Bass to get on her hands and knees to fix the problem instead of cleaning up the mess.

Anthony’s Dry Response to Fans

However, The Blue Jays reliever’s predicament did not go over well with Twitter followers. A Twitter user asked that he was curious about who should clean up the mess his 2-year-old made. He added that he was the parent of three children and he was in charge of them. One fan answered Bass’ furious tweet and said that guardians ought to be liable for tidying up after their children. The pitcher responded that the cleaning crew is responsible for cleaning up any mess that passengers might leave behind. After that, passionate opinions were hurled at Bass, however, Anthony remained firm and decided to ignore those who were trying to corner him. Bass seems to think that the situation has been resolved.

In response to Anthony Bass’ tweet, United Airlines stated that they would investigate the situation. They responded that they were comprehending his concern and would investigate this. Anthony Bass may be compensated in some way because United Airlines is probably handling the situation internally. He added that he appreciated everyone’s assistance and that the flight attendant was being dealt with internally by United Airlines.

