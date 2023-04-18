What Caused Chris Smith’s Death? How Did Chris Smith Died?

Chris Smith, a previous NFL protective end who played for a few groups throughout his eight-year profession, has passed on, as per a tribute in a North Carolina paper. He was 31. Smith’s death’s circumstances were not immediately known.

How Did Chris Smith Died?

On 12th September of the year 2019, the tragedy occurred. On I-90 West of Cleveland, Smith told police that a tire on his Lamborghini blew out, causing his car to spin and crash. When the 26-year-old Cordero got out of the car, she got stuck in the path of an approaching car driven by a woman who told police she had been drinking.

However, despite this admission, the woman, 47-year-old Tracy McIvor, was not found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision, so the police decided not to file a charge against her. McIvor would tell the police that a bug that got into her car had distracted her. In the year 2020, Smith told Sports Illustrated of Cordero that she didn’t feel any pain, she seemed to pass out in her sleep.

Chris’s Teammates Remember Him

West Rowan Secondary School in North Carolina and Smith’s previous Cleveland Browns partner David Njoku were among the people who sent their sympathies via online social media sites. The football Twitter account for the high school wrote that may Chris, the West Rowan legend rest in peace. The tweet added that Chris was a person more than a player and his influence on those around him will always be remembered. Njoku continued that Chris Smith was the hero of the community and everyone’s brother, and on top of all, he was a kind person. He added that it broke his heart to hear about his death news.

According to the Salisbury Post, Smith was the ultimate give-back guy, giving both his time and money to projects and schools in the area. He played in three seasons with the Pumas before he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in the year 2017. He spent one season with the Bengals before spending two with the Browns. Later in the year 2020, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders, and in the year 2021, he played for the Houston Texans. Moreover, Chris had 80 tackles and 11 sacks in 72 NFL games. This year, he played in four games for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons after signing a contract. According to the New York Post, in the year 2019, a passing car struck the girlfriend of Smith, who was also the mother of one of his three children.

Read Also: Bella Fidler death? Upon returning from Bali girls’ trip, an Aussie woman dies of a virus