Tragic Accident Claims the Life of 21-Year-Old Woman Neiva Bejarano Zavala

Neiva Bejarano Zavala, 21, was fatally injured in a collision caused by four cars colliding on Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue overpass on Sunday morning. The Phoenix Police Department reported this news.

Who was Neiva Bejarano Zavala?

Neiva Bejarano Zavala was involved in an accident on Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue.

The Phoenix Police Department reported that the woman died on the spot and could not be revived. The name of the woman was Neiva Bejarano Zavala. A number of people were also injured at the location of the accident.

The accident took place on 51st Avenue. Her vehicle was traveling east and she illegally crossed the red light at the intersection.

After breaking the signal, the car turned south and struck the car coming from the opposite direction. A short time later, they crashed into a third and a fourth vehicle.

Report from Police

Police reported that the driver of one of the cars got into some serious injury. And the chances of him getting saved are not known. Police also said that the person with whom Neiva Bejarano was traveling also got some serious injuries.

Police, for now, said that they will be investigating the situation more precisely and will report accordingly. They will continuously investigate the accident that happened as told.

What happened in the accident?

The woman who died was only 21 years old. All happened due to breaking the red signal. This breaking of the signal resulted in so much devastation. She died on the spot and had no chance of recovering. Her family and close ones are in great shock and are praying for her soul to rest in peace.

Many people got injured and will suffer from many difficulties in future as well. Also, the families of the people who met with an accident are also in great tense. We just hope the people who got injured recover soon.

After seeing this accident, we should take care of the signals. They are made for us only, to keep us safe and we should follow them. The more we will follow, the less will be chances of such accidents.

