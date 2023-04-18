Pay Property Tax Before April 30; You Can Receive a $5,000 Rebate: GCC.

The More prominent Chennai Enterprise has declared that land owners can pay the local charge within 15 days and profit motivations. A 5% incentive, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000, will be given to property owners who pay within 15 days.

Pay property tax before April 30:

The municipal body has intended to coordinate unique camps each Saturday during the maximum period, that is, the finish of September and Walk, to guarantee no defaulters. As a result, incentives have been given to 4,89,794 property owners between April 1 and 15. During that time, Rs 290.62 crore in property taxes were collected. With a staggering Rs 61.84 crore, zone 9—Teynampet—stands first among Chennai’s 15 zones, followed by zone 13—Adyar—with 41.19 crores.

In the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the GCC collected Rs 2,044 crore, of which Rs 1,522.86 crore was collected as property tax, the highest amount ever collected. Property owners who pay their property tax for the first half of the fiscal year 2023-2024 by April 30 will be eligible for the incentive, as stated in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Government Act Amendment. Proprietors can pay the local charge through the Public authority e-Administration Focuses in Organization Workplaces, Namma Chennai. The Paytm application can make advanced instalments through the leading Chennai Partnership site. To receive the incentive amount and contribute to the completed development projects, property owners within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits are urged to pay their property taxes by April 30.

