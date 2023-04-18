Paul Funk, Longtime Educator and Coach at Dennis-Yarmouth Dies at 51

The Dennis-Yarmouth community mourns the loss of Paul Funk, a longtime educator, and coach at Dennis-Yarmouth High School, who passed away at the age of 51. Funk had been a beloved figure in the school district for many years, and his passing has left a significant impact on the community.

Who is Paul Funk?

Paul Funk began his career in education in 1994 as a physical education teacher and coach at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Over the years, he held various positions within the district, including athletic director, dean of students, and assistant principal.

However, he remained devoted to his passion for coaching and continued to coach the school’s football and basketball teams until his passing. Besides that, Funk’s impact on the school district extended far beyond the sports teams he coached. People knew him for his dedication to his students, his commitment to their success, and his ability to connect with them on a personal level. Funk was a mentor to many students and was always willing to lend an ear or offer guidance when needed.

An Active Member in the Community

In addition to his work in the school district, Paul Funk was also an active member of the Dennis-Yarmouth community. He volunteered with various local organizations and was always eager to give back to his community. Funk’s passing has left a significant void in the Dennis-Yarmouth community. Students, colleagues, and community members have expressed their condolences and shared memories of the impact he had on their lives. Superintendent Carol Woodbury released a statement expressing her sadness at Funk’s passing and highlighting his dedication to the school district. “Paul Funk was a valued member of our school community for many years, and his contributions to the district were immeasurable. His impact on our students and colleagues will be felt for years to come, and he will be deeply missed.”

Death of Paul Funk: A Great Loss To The School

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Principal Kenneth Jenks also released a statement, saying, “Paul Funk was an extraordinary educator and coach; who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues throughout his career. However, he was a beloved member of our school community; his presence will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.” Funk’s passing has been a difficult loss for the Dennis-Yarmouth community; but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his career. Those who knew him will not forget the impact he had on his students, colleagues, and community, and his memory will continue to inspire them.

In His Honour

The school district has announced plans to honor Funk’s memory and contributions to the district in the coming weeks. However, the details of these plans will be released as they become available. In the meantime, the Dennis-Yarmouth community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved educator and coach. Funk’s passing is a reminder of the impact that teachers and coaches; can have on their students and the importance of building strong connections within the community. Moreover, his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

