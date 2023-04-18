Natalia Bailey Missing Age at 10 

Natalia Bailey, a 10-year-old boy, has gone missing since 17th April 2023. Since his abduction, his family and relatives have been concerned about his well-being.

Police Statement:

The Lorain Police Department issued a statement asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

More Information About Her

Natalia is 4-foot-10, weighs around 90 lbs and is Eye colour green. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a striped shirt.

In Search of the Missing Person:

Help

It is recommended that anybody with information on his location contact the Lorain police station at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Department Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

