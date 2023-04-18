MISSING TEENS: The Sheriff of Lincoln County has Asked the Public for Assistance in Locating Two Missing Teenagers

Lincoln County authorities are still seeking two adolescents who went missing on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Two Missing Teenagers:

Dakota Brown, 16, and Aiden Grefe, 17, were last seen together along State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in Harrison. That place is in Gleason, midway between Tomahawk and Pelican Lake. It is also around 15 minutes from Rhinelander.

Grefe and Brown appear to have walked away from the scene or been picked up by an unauthorised person. Grefe and Brown last appeared wearing white sleeveless shirts and trousers or sweatpants, while Grefe wore a pink top.

There are many advantages and disadvantages; thus, opinions fluctuate. It is crucial to pinpoint his whereabouts during his final Snapchat appearance. However, with everyone spreading rumours about his location, it is difficult to know what is genuine or not,” said Merrill High School student Lexa Teske.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department requests that friends and relatives of both kids abstain from logging into the missing persons’ accounts and remain away from the search area so that law enforcement can focus on finding them.

“It is throwing all of us off who are trying to help, who are trying to find these kids, who are trying to get them back home to their families, and these people are just kind of throwing it all the way.” Everyone in the school knows who they are. They are kind, caring children. “We all want them home and safe,” said Natalie Reimert, a Merrill High School student.

The scenario does not qualify for an AMBER warning at this time, according to police authorities, due to a lack of verifiable information.

If anyone sees them, call 911. Call the non-emergency number at 715-536-6272 to leave a tip with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

