Is Janet Jackson married or single? Who is Janet Jackson’s husband now?

Janet Jackson is a famous American singer-songwriter, actress as well as a dancer.

As a singer, Janet Jackson released many songs like Dream Street (1984), The Velvet Rope (1997), Discipline (2008), Damita Jo (2004), Unbreakable (2015), and more.

As an actress, Janet Jackson acted in many movies and tv shows such as Janet Jackson (2022), Good Times (1977–1979), Poetic Justice (1993), Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010), Fame (1984–1985), For Colored Girls (2010) and more.

Is Janet Jackson married or single?

Janet Jackson’s real name is Janet Damita Jo Jackson. 56 years old Janet Jackson was born to her parents Katherine Jackson and Joe Jackson in Gary, Indiana, United States.

Janet Jackson’s birth date is 16 May 1966. Janet Jackson’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Janet Jackson has ten siblings.

Janet Jackson is currently single, Janet was last married with Wissam Al Mana but got divorced in 2017 and is single since then.

Who is Janet Jackson husband now?

The marital status of Janet Jackson is divorced.

Janet Jackson married three times and divorced three husbands. After this, Janet Jackson had many relationships and dated many celebrities.

Janet Jackson fans want to know who is Janet Jackson’s husband now?

Janet Jackson is currently single and not in any relationship with anyone. Janet Jackson is not dating anyone right now.

Who is Janet Jackson’s ex-husband?

Janet Jackson married three times. Janet Jackson first married singer James DeBarge in 1984 but divorced in 1985 after a year of marriage.

Janet Jackson’s second marriage, to dancer/songwriter/director Rene Elizondo Jr. in January 1991, ended in divorce in 2003 after 13 years.

Janet Jackson married for the third time in 2012 to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. Janet and Wissam started dating each other in 2010

Janet Jackson gave birth to their son in January 2017. In April 2017, Janet announced that she and her husband Wissam Al Mana were separating.

Janet Jackson Dating History

Janet Jackson dated many celebrities before and after marriage and had relationships.

Janet Jackson was engaged to Jermaine Dupri from 2004 – 2009.

Janet Jackson has been in relationships with Wanya Morris (2002), Justin Timberlake (2002), Q-Tip (2001–2002), and Bobby Brown (1988–1989).

Janet Jackson dated Matthew McConaughey (2002) and Paula Abdul.

Janet Jackson was also linked with Lee Ryan (2004), Magic Johnson (1983) and Michael Jordan but none confirmed by Janet.

Read Also:- Who is Allen Stone’s wife? How many kids does Allen Stone have?