Did Camila and Shawn get back together? Were Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello married?

Is Ahmed Sylla Married? Who is Ahmed Sylla Wife?

Ahmed Sylla Wife
SHADOW & ACT

Ahmed Sylla is a well-known French Comedian as well as an actor.

Ahmed Sylla is well-recognized for his role as Samy Diakhaté in “The Climb” movie. This movie was directed by Ludovic Bernard.

In 2014, Ahmed Sylla made his acting debut with the “Goal of the Dead” film.

Ahmed Sylla is famous for his work and role as Noah in the “Le juge est une femme” (2014-16) and as Yanis Traoré in the “Access” (2018-19) tv series.

Ahmed Sylla also appeared in the Chez Ramzi and Chacun pour tous series.

Ahmed Sylla will be seen in the “Trop de gens qui t’aiment” and “Le dindon” series.

Ahmed Sylla Age

Cineuropa

Where was Ahmed Sylla Born?

Ahmed Sylla’s age is 33 years. Ahmed Sylla was born to his parents Nantes, France. Ahmed Sylla’s date of birth is 10 March 1990. Ahmed Sylla’s height is 1.84 m. Ahmed Sylla’s nationality is French.

Is Ahmed Sylla Married?

No, Ahmed Sylla is not married. Ahmed Sylla is not married yet. Ahmed Sylla is not in a relationship with anyone nor is she dating anyone right now.

Ahmed Sylla did not have any girlfriend before. Ahmed Sylla has never had any relation with anyone before this nor did he date anyone.

Who is Ahmed Sylla Wife?

Ahmed Sylla’s fans want to know about Ahmed Sylla’s marital status. Fans want to know whether Ahmed Sylla got married? Is Ahmed Sylla in a relationship? Who is Ahmed Sylla Wife/Girlfriend?

Ahmed Sylla’s marital status is unmarried.

Ahmed Sylla is not married yet nor engaged with anyone. Ahmed Sylla does not have any wife. Apart from this, Ahmed Sylla does not have any girlfriend either.

