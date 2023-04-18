In Relation To The Northern California Gurdwara Shootings, 17 Males From The Local Sikh Were Detained

Several members of these groups are allegedly responsible for two mass shootings in Northern California: one on March 23, 2023, where two men were shot at a Sacramento Sikh temple, and another on August 27, 2022, when five men were shot outside a Gurdwara in Stockton.The arrests were made as a result of a multi-agency operation that included the Sunday execution of search warrants at 20 different sites around Northern California.

Shooting In Sacramento Gurdwara

17 people from a local Sikh community in the US were detained in relation to 11 shootings, one of which happened at a Sacramento Gurdwara. Several assault weapons were confiscated during a series of raids that were conducted in over 20 locations. 42 firearms, including numerous AK-47s, handguns, and at least one machine gun, were reportedly seized, according to police sources.

The arrests were made as a result of a multi-agency operation that included the Sunday execution of search warrants at 20 different sites around Northern California. Police officials also said at a press conference that two of the individuals detained are mafia members.

Sikh Were Arrested

The arrested individuals, according to the California Attorney General, are members of a competing criminal organisation that is accused of being behind a number of violent shootings and crimes, including five attempted murders, in the states of Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced. According to a news release, law enforcement was able to stop two other shootings.

There is a sizable Sikh community in Yuba City, a town of roughly 70,000 people located along the Feather River about north of Sacramento. The region is sometimes referred to as “mini Punjab” by locals. For Nagar Kirtan, one of the biggest Sikh gatherings in the US, which takes place in November, tens of thousands of people flock to the city.

Sikhs are widely spread in the Central Valley of California. Seven of the shootings, according to the assistant sheriff for Sacramento County, had place there in the previous calendar year.

