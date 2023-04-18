How did Tyler Brandt die? Popular wrestling coach Tyler Brandt passed away.

Tyler Brandt, a well-known wrestling coach, passed away recently, leaving a void in the wrestling community. His friendship, support, and guidance were greatly appreciated by many.

Who was Tyler Brandt?

A native of the United States, Brandt excelled in sports, particularly wrestling. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s in exercise science.

He also earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology from Pittsburg State University in 1994 and a bachelor’s degree in education from Ottawa University in 1996.

Tyler Brandt Career

Brandt made a lasting impact on the lives of those he coached throughout his career. He began coaching at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and the Labette Community College, where he coached two nationally-ranked teams with many All-Americans.

Afterward, he coached wrestling, football, and track at high schools. Brandt coached Kansas, Arizona, and Junior National Teams in Greece and Paris during that period.

He was recruited to lead his alma mater’s wrestling team due to his passion for coaching and dedication to the sport.

He coached a nationally ranked team for five consecutive years, had double-digit All-American athletes, three nationally ranked recruiting classes, and was invited to the Prestigious National Duals for the first time.

He also helped rebuild Simpson College’s wrestling program, which had five wrestlers in the top 20 for the first time in 20 years under Head Coach Nate Hansen.

Tyler Brandt’s Cause of Death

Tyler Brandt was a well-known wrestling coach who died in April 2023. Many people who knew Tyler Brandt were shocked to hear of his sudden death.

We still don’t know what caused his death. Nevertheless, his legacy continues through the many wrestlers he inspired, mentored, and coached.

Tyler Brandt will be remembered forever. Tyler Brandt’s companions, associates, and family are all in our thoughts, prayers, and considerations.

They will be profoundly missed by everyone in the wrestling community and those who knew him.

