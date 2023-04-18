How did a Virginia Beach firefighter die? Explore More Details

A Virginia Ocean side fireman kicked the bucket Monday in what the division has named a “line of obligation” passing. According to Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS, Local 2924, “occupational cancer” caused his death.

How did a Virginia Beach firefighter die?

On Monday, the Virginia Beach Fire Department announced via social media that Capt. Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti has kicked the bucket. In a tweet, the Virginia Beach Fire Department stated, “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we share the line of duty passing of Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti.” It is impossible to adequately convey Chevy’s profound impact on our department or the tragedy of his premature death. Chiaverotti has been called a one-of-a-kind hero by colleagues, friends, and his best friend, Capt. Billy Scott was “the biggest personality in the room” and had a life expectancy of 10.

Firefighting people group raising money for a commander with a forceful, uncommon disease. Chiaverotti, a cultivated individual from the VBFD and commander of Motor 7, had been determined to have Anaplastic Thyroid Disease (metastatic carcinoma), an uncommon and forceful type of malignant growth that records for under 2% of thyroid tumours. Additionally, his work as a FEMA Virginia Task Force 2 Search Team member brought him to disasters in Puerto Rico and Haiti.

