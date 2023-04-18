Does Natti Natasha have a husband? Is Natti Natasha still with Raphy?

Natti Natasha is a famous Dominican singer.
Natti Natasha signed with Don Omar’s label Orfanato Music Group.
On 28 March 2012, Natti Natasha released her EP debut “All About Me” by Orfanato Music Group.
15 Feb 2019, Natti Natasha released her debut album “Iluminatti” by Pina Records and Sony Music Latin.
@NattiNatasha es la artista con más Top 10 en la lista Latin Rhythm Airplay y ha logrado diez Top 10 en los charts de Billboard, por eso y mucho más será homenajeada en la gala Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música este 7 de mayo a las 9PM/8C por Telemundo. #BBMujeresLatinas pic.twitter.com/2OymXdy9du
— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) April 17, 2023
On September 24, 2021, Natti Natasha released her second album “Nattividad”.
In 2017, Natti Natasha released her debut single “Otra Cosa”.
In 2023, Natti Natasha releases the “Algarete” single.
In 2022, Natti Natasha released “Mayor Que Usted”, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo”, and “Lokita” single.
Natti Natasha also released many songs like “Ram Pam Pam”, “Las Nenas”, “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex (Remix)”, “Viene y Va”, “Honey Boo”, “Instagram”, “Runaway”, “Oh Daddy”, “La Mejor Versión de Mí”, “No Lo Trates”, and more.
What is Natti Natasha Real name?
Natti Natasha’s real name is Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista. Natti Natasha’s age is 36 years. Natti Natasha’s birth date is 10 December 1986.
Natti Natasha was born to her parents in Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.
Natti Natasha’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Natti Natasha’s nationality is Dominican.
Who is Natti Natasha Husband?
Natti Natasha’s fans are searching on the internet about her husband. Natty Natasha has many questions- Does Natti Natasha have a husband? Who is Natti Natasha’s partner? Is Natti Natasha still with Raphy?
Natti Natasha’s marital status is engaged. Natti Natasha’s husband/partner is Raphy Pina. He is the longtime manager of Natti and the founder of Pina Records.
Natti Natasha announced on 18 February 2021 that she is pregnant with her partner Raphy’s first child.
On 22nd May 2021, Natasha gave birth to their daughter, whose name is Vida Isabel Pina Gutierrez.
