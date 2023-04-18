On Monday, Defending champion Evans from Kenya won the Boston Marathon again. He won the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 54 seconds.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist in 5,000 meters, Hellen Obiri won the Women’s title; she completed the race in 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 38 seconds. From Ethiopia, Amane Beriso reached 2nd place after 12 seconds later, while seven seconds later, Lonah Salpeter from Israel got the third.

Much-anticipated Kipchoge finished his race the sixth. It was his third loss in a primary marathon and 12 victories. Scott Fauble finished the race at the seventh top among the Americans.

Earlier, Robert Kipkoech won the Boston Marathon from 2006 to 2008. Now Evans is the 2nd runner who defends their title in Boston Marathon. Hellen Obiri said after the marathon, “In a marathon, anything can happen, It was a strong field, and everybody was there to race.”

Chebet left Kipchoge behind after around 20 miles; Kipchoge missed his bottle at a water station, and at that time, Chebet left him behind. Fauble said, “Most of them blew up. Even Eliud Kipchoge blew up; I almost caught him.”

Twenty-seven athletes registered for a nonbinary division, including the first time in the race. All fans thought Kipchage would include Boston Marathon in his excellent running resume this time, but unfortunately, he could not win the race.

Kipchoge won four out of six significant marathons and two Olympic gold medals. But still, he was not successful in winning the Boston Marathon. When fans lined up at Boylston Street, they were surprised that he was not among the top three.

After ten years of bombings that injured many people and killed three, many former champions and participants from different countries and all over The U.S. gathered in the running field. Two hundred sixty-four members of the One Fund community participated in the race; One Fund community referred to the injured people in the attack, their family members and friends.

Stompy, a robotic dog from the Department of Homeland Security, check the start line just before the race begins. This robot is designed to predict unknown threats; according to officials, there are no known threats.

Capt. Kanwar Singh from Massachusetts talked about the race and said, “It’s a special day. Ten years ago, the city came to a halt. It’s an incredibly strong comeback, as a group together, I tell people, never bet against Bostonians.”

