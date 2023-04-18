Bella Fidler death? Upon returning from Bali girls’ trip, an Aussie woman dies of a virus

A law graduate from Queensland died due to the touch with the meningococcal B virus. Let’s see what happened with this Aussie woman; keep reading.

Bella Fidler’s: Cause of Death

After returning from a trip to Bali to celebrate graduation, Queensland girl Bella Fidler died after a week short illness. Last December, she told her parents that she felt sick and might be suffering from Covid. She did not have a high temperature in the beginning, said her father Blair Fidler.

Her father remembered the last time: “She had a fairly high temperature on Saturday morning. We gave her Panadol and Neurofen, and her temperature returned to normal. She had dinner. She said she was started to feel a bit better.”

Bella Fidler: Crawled by deadly virus Meningococcus B virus

Meningococcus is the cause behind the death of Bella Fidler. Later she was admitted to the Gold Coast Hospital, but unfortunately, she never returned.

She initially felt symptoms similar to flu, but due to a sharp decline in her health, doctors discovered that Bells has infected with meningococcal B. Bella’s mother, Jodie Fidler, said, “had a seizure and from that point on, it spiralled rapidly out of control.”

Further, she said sadly, “She stopped breathing, and they did a lumbar puncture to determine what was wrong with her, by that stage, she’d already had a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated.”

Immediately she was put on life support and taken to the Gold Coast hospital. Through different tests, she was diagnosed that meningococcal B is responsible for all these symptoms. Just after five hours of admission, the doctors performed a catastrophic brain injury.

At that point, there is no hope that she will regain consciousness told by the doctors. Also, her condition was terminal, she was kept on life support, so her family members said goodbye to her. Just 24 hours after getting ill, she died tragically.

Her family member described her as genuine and a very cheerful person by nature. She was all set to attend her graduation ceremony just two weeks later. She was dedicated to making her career in humanitarian issues and animal rights.

It’s time to need more awareness about Vaccination:

If we look at meningococcal bacteria, they spread through a close activity like kissing, sharing food and sneezing. This bacteria does not harm everyone, only a few. For example, only 10% of people led to death who are infected with this virus, as said by the Meningitis Center Australia.

Meningitis Center Australia’s chief says, “There are five strains, and four of those strains – A, C, W and Y are covered under the National Immunisation Plan that all of our years ten student get, as well as babies at 12 months of age, but the fifth one menas meningococcal B, not covered in this plan.”

Bell’s family was shocked after they checked her vaccination history; her father said, “We thought Bella had been vaccinated. She had the meningococcal vaccination at age 10, but we learned that it only covered four of the five strains.” Further, Mr Fidler said, “It doesn’t cover meningococcal B, and in the end, it was the reason for her death.”

Now the family are insisting the government of Queensland increase the immunization programme and include meningococcal B immunization. In Australia, it is considered the predominant strain of viral infection.

The Meningococcal B vaccine programme is covered only by South Australia in entire Australia.

