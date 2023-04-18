Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating Each Other? Who are Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends?

Kendall Jenner is a famous American model, television personality as well as socialite.

Kendall Jenner is well-known as the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kendall Jenner is well-recognized for the reality television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Kendall Jenner started her modeling career at the age of 14.

Kendall Jenner debuted at No. 16 on Forbes magazine’s list of the top-earning models of 2015.

Kendall Jenner is famous as the brand ambassador of Estee Lauder.

Kendall Jenner has walked the runway for several fashion weeks such as Milan, New York and Paris.

Kendall Jenner acted as an actress in Hawaii Five-0, Ocean’s 8 and The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange.

Kendall Jenner appeared in many music videos like “Where’s the Love?”, “Freaky Friday”, “Stuck with U”, “Recognize”, “Enchanté (Carine)”, “Blacklight”, and “I Think”.

Kendall Jenner appeared in many Fashion shows such as Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2015, Justin Bieber: Seasons, 2014 Much Music Video Awards, The Kardashians, Ridiculousness, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, and more.

Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Dating Each Other?

It is not out yet whether Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating but their rumor got fueled by noting a few things.

Recently, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship rekindled when model Kendall was spotted dancing to singer Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella 2023. This happened on Friday night.

Where was Kendall Jenner From?

Kendall Jenner’s weight is 59 kg. Kendall Jenner’s height is 5 feet 10 inches. Kendall Jenner’s eyes colour is dark brown. Kendall Jenner did her studies at Sierra Canyon School.

Kendall Jenner’s age is 27 years. Kendall Jenner’s full name is Kendall Nicole Jenner. Kendall Jenner’s birth date is 3 November and birth year is 1995.

Kendall Jenner was born to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, California, United States. Kendall Jenner has a sister Kylie and eight half-siblings.

Who are Kendall Jenner’s ex boyfriends?

Kendall Jenner has had multiple relationships and multiple ex-boyfriends.

Kendall Jenner dated Jordan Clarkson in 2016 and A$AP Rocky from 2016 to 2017.

Kendall Jenner dated Blake Griffin in Summer 2017 and broke up a year later in April 2018.

Kendall Jenner briefly dated Anwar Hadid in 2018.

Kendall Jenner had an on-again, off-again relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons from June 2018 to February 2020.

After this, Kendall Jenner dated Kyle Kumza from 2019 to 2020.

Kendall Jenner dated NBA player Devin Booker from June 2020 to October 2022.

Read Also:- Pay Property Tax Before April 30; You Can Receive a $5,000 Rebate: GCC.