A Missing Man’s Remains Were Discovered Close to Kingman

Detectives have identified a missing man’s bones discovered around Kingman over two years ago. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the bones uncovered identify Golden Valley resident Brian Crain, 56.

After not hearing from Crain for a few weeks, a family member reported him missing on September 17, 2020. Then, on January 18, 2021, a local discovered human remains along Route 68, close to Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office received them but could not identify the remains.

The Reason for Crain’s Death is Unclear.

Detectives then called Othram Inc., a company specialising in forensic genealogy, about two months ago. Oram was able to identify Crain using cutting-edge DNA testing and genetic genealogy. The reason for Crain’s death is unclear.

Call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 if you have any information on the case. Officials thanked Othram Inc. for their ongoing support in helping identify victims in Mohave County.

This week, forensic genealogists from Othram, Inc. assisted in identifying human remains discovered in northern Nevada more than 30 years ago. The business has helped solve long-unsolved crimes in Nevada and nationwide, most notably in the 2004 murder of Keysha Brown and the early 1990s deaths of two other women.

