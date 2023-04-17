Who is Ralph Yarl and Why Was He Shot Two Times?

According to his family’s lawyers, a Black teenager was shot in the head in Kansas City, Missouri, after arriving at the wrong house to pick up his siblings. The victim, a 16-year-old high school junior named Ralph Yarl, was identified online by family members.

Know About What Happened?

Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Sunday that Kansas City Police were called to a residence shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, where a homeowner shot the teenager. Graves stated that the teen was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, however, she did not name the person in question.

The Kansas City Star reported that police said the teen’s parents asked him to go pick up his siblings at a house on 115th Terrace in the northeast of the city, but he went to a house on 115th Street instead.

Yarl’s family is being represented by civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, who said in a statement that Yarl is alive and recovering, but that he has severe injuries. They claimed that Yarl was unarmed and had been shot twice and struck in the head and arm by an unidentified white male assailant. However, those assertions could not be independently verified by The Washington Post.

What Did Graves Say About All This?

Graves did not specify the homeowner’s gender, race, or identity. She said the mortgage holder was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold, however, was subsequently delivered on the counsel of Earth District investigators because of the need to get a proper assertion from the person in question, criminological proof and order extra data for a case record to be introduced.

Moreover, Graves also said that proof from the scene doesn’t recommend that the shooting was racially inspired, as indicated by the Related Press. She stated, however, that the investigation into this possibility will continue.

Kansas City police didn’t promptly answer a solicitation for input early Monday. According to Graves, the police built a case over the weekend and would present it to Clay County prosecutors as soon as it was finished. She stated that they were able to recognize the frustration this can cause throughout the criminal justice process, and they wanted the community to be aware of their dedication to pursuing justice in this and all cases.

What Yarl’s Attorney Claimed?

In their statement, Yarl’s attorneys said that Clay County police should identify, arrest, and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting as soon as possible. Fresh insight about Yarl’s shooting started a dissent Sunday in Kansas City.

According to the local public radio station KCUR, hundreds of people, including members of Yarl’s family, marched on Sunday to the house where Yarl was found in Kansas City’s Northland neighbourhood. Many people demanded that the suspect in the shooting be dealt with more severely. The case additionally pulled in public consideration, with big names and government officials requesting activity.

