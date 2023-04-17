Who is Kellie Beaze? What happened to Kellie Beaze?

On a Friday afternoon, a devastating rollover accident occurred on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County. Kellie Beaze was 22 years old.

Who is Kellie Beaze?

Kellie Beaze was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina. Kellie was noted by her friends as being empathetic and having a passion for creative endeavors.

She was a hairstylist at a local salon where her talent and friendly personality stood out. Kellie’s sudden death shocked her close companions, and relatives are grieving over the loss of a child and a friend.

What happened to Kellie Beaze?

Sadly, Kellie Beaze passed away as a result of injuries suffered in a car flip. Kellie was one of four individuals who hurled off the vehicle after the accident.

She succumbed to her wounds despite all the attempts of the rescuers. There is still no clear explanation for the crash, though reckless driving appears to have contributed.

The SUV was traveling south in the right lane of Highway 17 when it was struck by the SUV. After that, the car changed lanes.

When it did, the SUV hit a vehicle in its blind spot. The car then turned over. The passenger was accused of making an unlawful shift in the lane and not buckling his seatbelt.

Kellie Beaze’s cause of death

A fatal crash collision on US 17 occurred Friday evening, tragically notifying Brunswick County.

It is possible that nobody in the vehicle was wearing a safety belt at the moment of the crash, which might have lowered the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

Sadly, despite all their attempts, Kellie Beaze fell victim to her ailments. The remaining three individuals hurled out of the car were driven to the nearby medical hospital, where their injuries were treated.

The tragedy undoubtedly was an awful wake-up call to the importance of cautious driving and taking preventative measures.

Kellie Beaze Obituary

Families and close acquaintances are honoring Kellie’s memories while at the same time lamenting her loss and trying to fathom the unfortunate event.

To help them go through this difficult period, her family has created a fundraiser website, and those closest to her are expressing their pictures and stories of Kellie on the internet.

Through art, creativity, or acts of generosity, Kellie’s memory will live on by motivating others to live each day to the utmost and cherish their relationships with those they value.

