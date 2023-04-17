Who Is Jerry Allbright? Find Out What Happened To Him

Connect with us

Jerry Allbright
Jerry Allbright; image credit - Denver7

A missing Glen Haven man is being sought by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office after sending a troubling message to his family early on Saturday morning.

Jerry Allbright Went Missing

On Friday night, 53-year-old Jerry Allbright walked away from his house on Fox Creek Road. Family members learned that the man disappeared into the mountains when they received a text from him early the following morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Allbright’s family looked about before getting in touch with them when they couldn’t find him.

Jerry Allbright Sent A Text Message

The text message Allbright sent originated from a location about 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road, according to cell phone data. Several organizations, including the sheriff’s office, are still looking for the 53-year-old individual in the region. Allbright is characterized as a white male who is 5’9″ tall and hairless. He weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He is thought to be sporting a black beanie and a thick coat.

