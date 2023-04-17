Who does Minka Kelly date? Know her Dating History

Minka Kelly is a popular American actress as well as a model.

Minka Kelly is well-recognized for her role as Lyla Garrity in the “Friday Night Lights” (2006-2009) television series.

Minka Kelly is also famous for her work and role in the Charlie’s Angels, Almost Human, and Titans television series.

Minka Kelly will be seen in the “Blackwater Lane” upcoming series.

From 2022 to the present, Minka Kelly appears in the “Euphoria” television series.

Minka Kelly appeared in “She Hates Me”, “One More Night”, and “If You C Jordan” music videos.

In 2003, Minka Kelly made her film debut with “The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious” short film.

In 2004, Minka Kelly made her television debut with the “Cracking Up” series.

How old is Minka Kelly?

Minka Kelly’s full name is Minka Dumonte Kelly. Minka Kelly’s age is 42 years. Minka Kelly’s date of birth is 24 June 1980.

Minka Kelly was born to Rick Dufay and Maureen Dumont Kelly in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Minka Kelly’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Minka Kelly has Irish, French, and Dutch-Indonesian ancestry. Minka Kelly did her studies at Valley High School.

Who is Minka Kelly Husband?

Minka Kelly’s fans want to know about her relationship and husband and ask many questions- Who does Minka Kelly date? Did Minka Kelly date Chris Evans? Who is Minka Kelly Husband?

Minka Kelly’s marital status is unmarried. Minka Kelly is not married yet. Minka Kelly has dated many celebrities and has been in relationships with many celebrities.

Minka Kelly dating History

Minka Kelly has dated many celebrities.

Minka Kelly dated Brian White from 2003 to 2004 and Donald Faison for two years from 2005 to 2007.

Minka Kelly briefly dated John Mayer in 2007.

Minka Kelly started dating “Captain America” ​​star Chris Evans in 2007. But they separated after some time. Minka and Chris again started their relationship in 2012 but broke it off a year later.

The couple was seen walking their dogs in 2015 but Minka and Chris have not confirmed anything to any third person.

Thereafter, Minka Kelly dated Josh Radnor from December 2016 to March 2017.

Minka Kelly briefly dated Jesse Williams in Summer 2017.

Minka Kelly also dated Dan Reynolds but not much is known about it.

