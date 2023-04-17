What Happened To Spencer and Penny From Boston?

A gathering of brilliant retrievers strolled to the Boston Long distance race finish line on Sunday to pay tribute to notorious long-distance race canine Spencer, who passed on late. Spencer, the brilliant retriever who immediately turned into a symbol for the long-distance race, was known for holding his Boston Solid banner on the course close to Ashland State Park.

Who Were Penny and Spencer?

Penny was Spencer’s niece and the official dog of the Boston Marathon. Penny passed away on 25th February of this year, at the age of 10, while Spencer died on 17th February of this year. Penny passed away from lungs-spreading hemangiosarcoma tumors, a highly invasive type of cancer.

Hemangiosarcoma can happen to dogs, and some breeds, like Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds, are more likely to get it than others. In dogs, hemangiosarcoma rarely presents clinically until the tumor has significantly expanded and spread to other organs.

Hypovolemia following the tumor’s rupture, which causes significant bleeding, typically causes clinical symptoms. Spencer and Penny were both treatment canines and also in the year 2018, Spencer gained popularity for bravely waving flags in support of Boston Marathon runners despite the rain. Over 150 dogs gathered at The Boston Commons in April of this year to remember Spencer and Penny.

In memory of the golden retrievers who had passed away, the dogs donned bandanas bearing the phrase Golden Strong. In memory of Spencer and Penny, the Massachusetts Golden Meetups gave Rich Powers, Spencer’s owner, a $1,000 donation to the Morris Animal Foundation for K9 Cancer Research.

What The Organization’s Founder Said?

According to Elisha Bussiere, a co-founder of the Massachusetts Golden Meetups organization that organized the event, several retrievers arrived at the finish line before more of them gathered at Boston Common on Sunday afternoon, despite not competing the entire 26.2-mile course.

She claimed that there was no way to count the number of dogs present, but she estimated that the Common gathering probably had 250 dogs. She asserted that the group had not anticipated such a large response.

Elisha Bussiere, stated that the news of Penny’s passing broke the morning of an event that we had. She added that as a whole headed to the occasion, escape their vehicles, and everybody’s countenances were super dismal, serious and that she was just devastated. She also added that since Spencer won’t be there this year, one of the members suggested that they should have a representative at the Boston Marathon, and the idea just grew from there, and it was a fantastic concept.

Penny and Spencer Are No More

