What happened to Madison Shaque and Samuel Brown? Cause Of Death

Two teens were killed when their car collided with a semi-truck in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on April 15th, 2023. Samuel and Madison will live on in the hearts of those whose lives they touched during their lives in Tuscaloosa.

It is heartbreaking to hear about the loss of these men, and the news has left families, friends, and community members searching for answers.

The article explains the cause of death of Samuel Brown and Madison Shaque, the tributes they received, and much more about them!

How did Samuel Brown and Madison Shaque died?

Tuscaloosa police report that two teens died after a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning.

In the early morning of January 50, a Tesla 2022 collided with a lorry, trapping the vehicle underneath. The Texas Police Department responded.

Numerous social media posts reveal the crash at Bryant High School on Monday morning.

The crash claimed the lives of Madison Shaque, 17, from Bryant High School, and Samuel Brown, 18, from Uniontown. Both were reported to have died at the scene of the accident.

On Saturday morning, Taylor reported that a 17-year-old Marion woman was being treated for minor injuries at DCH Regional Medical Centre. Furthermore, Taylor said an 18-year-old Montgomery woman suffered a serious injury in the accident.

Also Read: The Unsolved Murder of Courtney Coco Continues to Haunt Her Family

Cause of Death

There was a deadly car accident Saturday night in Tuscaloosa that claimed the lives of two high school students. On April 15th, an accident occurred near Skyland Boulevard East and Interstate 20/59. Two other passengers were also seriously injured. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

It was initially reported that the four teens were trying to pass another vehicle when they collided head-on with the semi-truck.

Samuel Brown and Madison Shaque died on the spot after the car was almost destroyed in the crash.

Tribute

Social media users have shared several photos and videos of the duo that Madison originally uploaded. Madison and Samuel are seen in photos posing at their prom. Samuel’s Facebook profile indicates he is a football and basketball enthusiast.

It is unclear whether the parents have addressed the news of their child’s death as of this writing.