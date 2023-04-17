South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Approval Rating Declines To 33.6%

According to a weekly poll released on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s acceptance rating dropped 2.8 percentage points for the week to 33.6%.

Approval Rating Of President Yoon Suk Yeol

According to the local pollster Realmeter, the disapproval of Yoon’s handling of state issues increased by 2.4 percentage scores to 63.4 %. According to the Xinhua news agency, support for the conservative People Power Party, which is now in power, dropped by 3.1 percentage points to 33.9% last week. The Democratic Party, the biggest liberal opposition party, had a boost in support of 2.9 % points to 48.8%. Last week, the tiny progressive Justice Party garnered 3.4% of the vote, a decrease of 0.3% from the week before. The outcomes were determined by a 2,506 voter survey that was conducted from April 10–14. With a 95% confidence level, the margin of error was plus or minus 2.0 percentage points

President Yoon Suk Yeol Orders Termination Of Hereditary Positions At Corporations

According to his spokesperson, President Yoon Suk Yeol gave the administration the order to end the practice of some businesses favoring the hiring of the offspring of current employees. Yoon’s directive came as the labor ministry revealed it had filed charges against Kia Corporation and the Korean Metal Workers’ Union according to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions for defying orders to remove a provision from a labor-management agreement that grants priority hiring youngsters of retirees and long-term employees who have worked for the company for at least 25 years. Yoon has made enacting labor reform one of his major goals and has imposed strict regulations to boost the accounting transparency of labor unions and end violence at work sites.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Personal Life

Yoon was born in 1960 in Seoul’s Bomun-dong, Seongbuk District, and grew up in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun District. His father is a full member of the Republic of Korea’s National Academy of Sciences as well as an emeritus professor of economics at Yonsei University. His mother worked as an educator at Ewha Womans University until abandoning the position to start a family. Kim Keon-hee and President Yoon have been wed since 2012. Covana Contents, a business that concentrates on art exhibitions, is led by Kim.

In addition to allegations that she received “kickbacks” for sponsoring art shows, Kim is the subject of a probe. There are also rumors that she embellished her resume by having connections to the Stern School of Business at New York University, which were reported in the South Korean media. She gave a public apology in response. Following his three immediate predecessors, Moon Jae-in, Kim Dae-Jung, and Roh Moo-hyun, Yoon is the fourth president of South Korea to identify as a Catholic. He received the Christian name Ambrose upon his baptism.

