On His Birthday, Deputy Joshua Owen was Shot and Murdered in Cyrus, Minnesota

Joshua Owen, one of three law enforcement officers shot during a domestic dispute in west-central Minnesota on Saturday night, has been declared deceased by police and family members. Let us look at it more.

Death of Joshua Owen:

Josh Owen, a deputy with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, died after the incident, which occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Stromen Street in Cyrus, a community of roughly 300 people, according to tributes shared on social media by Minnesota police agencies and sheriff’s offices.

According to a message from his father, Dan Owen, Owen turned 44 on Saturday. He wrote, “I am numb right now. Josh disappeared from us on April 15, 1979, the day after his birth. “Take it easy, my son.” His family still lives in Thief River Falls, where he grew up—several members of the family work for local law enforcement agencies. “Brody is fine physically,” according to Deputy Merrill’s family. He is harmed but will recover, yet he is distraught. Tonight, one of his closest pals died.”

The Shooting in Minnesota:

On Saturday, April 15, just before 7:30 p.m., police from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, the Glenwood and Starbuck Sheriff Departments, and a private house in Cyrus arrived to attend to a domestic dispute. During the attempted arrest, police officers and a guy inside the residence had weapons. In the incident, one Starbuck police officer and two Pope County constable sheriffs lost their lives.

Despite being injured, the Starbucks employee did not seek medical attention. One Pope County constable was taken to the hospital and subsequently released. When the second officer arrived at the hospital, he was in critical condition and died due to his injuries. In the bullet exchange, the target, a man, was also hit and died. The general public is not currently under threat.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigate this incident. That agency will provide more information on the inquiry. Starbucks officials Paul Anderson and Mary Franson of Alexandria issued a joint statement following the tragedy. The condition or identity of the Starbuck police officer has not been made public. There is no information available on the suspect’s illness.

A sizable police force transported Deputy Owen’s corpse to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and an autopsy would be conducted. Three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office commended Deputy Owen and Deputy Merrill for saving a victim from a burning residence.

