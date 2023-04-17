Nyssa reserve officer killed in weekend shooting; gunman sought

Last Saturday evening in Nyssa, a suspect shot and killed a reserve officer. The officer was responding to a call at the time of this event. This incident happened at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday evening at Locust Avenue and North Third Street.

Rene Castro, a 36-year-old resident of Nyssa, raised a concern, and Officer Joseph Johnson from Nyssa Police Department responded to them. Castro asked the help from the police when he saw a person in a violent way damaging the property and trying to threaten other people, as said by Oregon State Police (OSP).

Castro had taken off the vehicle when Officer Johnson responded to his call. Castro stopped his car at the residence, and eventually, Police Officer Johnson pulled off the road.

Further, Oregon State Police said that Castro started the shooting suddenly on Police Officer Johnson and left him to return fire. The Castro fatally shot Johnson.

Castro escaped from the scene when some others arrived there. Police Officer Johnson died at the scene before the arrival of the medical team reached there. With the help of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police led this case. It also includes Federal authorities and all the police agencies from various departments in Idaho to La Grande.

Tina Kotek, Governor of Oregon, reacted to this incident and expressed their condolences Johnson’s family. He ordered that on 17 April, all the flags at Oregon public intuitions be flown half-staff till sunset.

He said in the statement, “This is an absolute tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well, Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”

Besides OSP, Johnson also serves the Oregon Department of Correction at Snake River Correctional Institution. He left two children and his wife. On behalf of Johnson’s family, The Fallen Badge Foundation accepts donations.

The suspect, Castro, is still on the loose.

Read also: Andrea Rose, The assistant principal of Hartford Middle School in Wisconsin has died at the age of 51