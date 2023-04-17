KeKe Nicole Smith loses life in Dadeville shooting – Cause Of Death

Several people were killed in a mass shooting that took place at Mahogany Masterpiece in Dadeville on Saturday night. KeKe Nicole Smith was also killed in this shooting.

Smith was the manager of Dadeville High School’s basketball team. He was always active in sport and the fittest person, according to coach Michael Taylor.

Who Was KeKe Nicole?

KeKe Nicole Smith, a Dadeville High School senior and former athlete, has been described as “so full of love.”

On Saturday night, an athlete who was once a promising prospect was among those who were shot at a birthday party in Dadeville.

Four people died in a shooting at a birthday party, including Keke Nicole Smith, a senior at Dadeville High School, according to reports and social media.

Several other victims have been identified, including Philstavious Phil Dowdell, a quarterback committed to Jacksonville State University from Dadeville. Dowdell’s sister was celebrating her birthday.

One Friend Posted On facebook

I am a friend of Brooke Bowden’s on Facebook and she posted, “why ke?” She is the sweetest person I have ever met. It’s just impossible to believe what I’m seeing. I don’t think that’s going to happen now or in the future.

KeKe Nicole Cause Of Death

KeKe Nicole died in a shooting that took place at her birthday party.

President Joi Biden Statement

On Sunday afternoon, President Biden slammed Republicans for failing to call for gun control regulations in response to the shooting in Dadesville.

In a statement, he stated: “This is outrageous and unacceptable.”. The majority of Americans are in agreement with him, and they want lawmakers to pass commonsense gun safety laws.

This past week, American citizens witnessed national Republican elected leaders standing with the NRA in a race to the bottom on gun safety laws. We need and deserve better for our communities.

There were no details provided by police about the motive for the shooting at a news conference Sunday evening, nor were any suspects identified.