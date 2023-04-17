Is Sarah Hyland Married? Who is Sarah Hyland Husband?

Sarah Hyland is a American professional actress.

Sarah Hyland is well-recognized for her role as Haley Dunphy in the “Modern Family” television series.

From 2021 to the present, Sarah Hyland appears as a host in the “Play-Doh Squished” tv show.

From 2022 ti the present, Sarah Hyland appears in the “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” television series.

Sarah Hyland also host “Lady Parts” web series from 2020 to the present.

In 1997, Sarah Hyland made her acting debut with the “A Tall Winter’s Tale” film and “Another World” television series.

Sarah Hyland also appeared some music videos like “Don’t Wanna Know”, “Know U Anymore”, “In the Moonlight (Do Me)”, “Closer”, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, and more.

How tall is Sarah Hyland?

Sarah Hyland’s height is approx 5 feet 6 inches. Sarah Hyland’s full name is Sarah Jane Hyland. Sarah Hyland’s age is 32 years. Sarah Hyland’s date of birth is 24 Novemeber 1990.

Sarah Hyland was born to Melissa Canaday and Edward James Hyland in Manhattan, New York, United States. Sarah Hyland’s nationality is American.

Sarah Hyland has a sister whose name is Ian Hyland, who is also an actress. Sarah Hyland did her studies at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan.

Who is Sarah Hyland Husband?

Sarah Hyland is a married woman. Sarah Hyland husband is Wells Adams. He is a radio personality and former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams started their relationship in 2017. After being in a relationship for two years, Sarah and Wells got engaged in July 2019.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams bought a home in Los Angeles in May 2020, a month before their wedding.

The couple’s wedding was officiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, on August 20, 2022, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams married at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

Sarah Hyland dating History

Sarah Hyland has few relationships before marriage.

Sarah Hyland started dating her Geek Charming co-star Matt Prokop in 2010. The couple dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2014.

Sarah Hyland also dated her Shadowhunters and Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood for two years from 2015 to 2017.

After this Sarah Hyland dated Wells Adams in 2017 and later got married.

Read Also:- Sahith Theegala and His Girlfriend Juju R Chan, A Sneak Peak Into Their Dating Life