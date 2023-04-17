Is Jonathan Vigliotti Married? Who is Jonathan Vigliotti Husband?

Jonathan Vigliotti is a famous American journalist.

Jonathan Vigliotti works as a reporter for CBS News since May 2015.

Jonathan Vigliotti has been working as a national correspondent based in Los Angeles since March 2019. And prior to this, Jonathan Vigliotti served as a foreign correspondent based in London from 2015 to 2019.

Jonathan Vigliotti can be seen regularly on the network’s news programs as well as affiliate service NewsPath.

Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which tells the story of a woman whose husband vanishes, has become a new TV series starring Jennifer Garner. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Garner about her attraction to the role. https://t.co/qF21zKdltl pic.twitter.com/lKdaj10TzC — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 15, 2023

Jonathan Vigliotti previously worked for WNBC in New York City and contributed to The New York Times.

Jonathan Vigliotti began his career as a student, reporting as well as anchoring news reports for NPR affiliate WFUV, and also worked as an intern on ABC’s 20/20.

Prior to joining CBC News, Jonathan Vigliotti anchored and reported at KJCT-TV (ABC) in Colorado, WTMJ (NBC) Milwaukee in Grand Junction, Wisconsin, and WNBC in New York City.

Jonathan Vigliotti contributed to Current TV, the New York Times travel section, and the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Jonathan Vigliotti has covered stories like Hurricane Sandy, the Haiti earthquake, the Newtown school shooting, the ongoing search for MH370, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the Paris terrorists, among many others in his career.

Where is Jonathan Vigliotti from?

Jonathan Vigliotti’s full name is Jonathan Emil Vigliotti. Jonathan Vigliotti’s birth date is 20 March and his birth year is 1987. Jonathan Vigliotti’s age is 36 years.

Jonathan Vigliotti is from Mount Kisco, New York, United States. Jonathan Vigliotti did his studies at Fordham University, where Jonathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in communications.

Who is Jonathan Vigliotti Husband/Wife?

Jonathan Vigliotti’s marital status is married. Jonathan Vigliotti husband/wife is Iván Carrillo.

Jonathan Vigliotti and Iván Carrillo married in 2017. Jonathan and Ivan have been together ever since they got married.

Jonathan Vigliotti and Ivan Carrillo have been in a relationship for almost five years. The couple is still together.

