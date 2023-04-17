How many marriages did the Carole Kings marry? Who is Carole Kings husband now?

Carole Kings is a notable Amerrican singer, songwriter, and musician.

Carole Kings co-wrote 118 pop hits that reached the Billboard Hot 100, and Carole Kings also wrote 61 songs that reached the UK Charted Songs.

The Carole Kings are the most successful female songwriters on the “UK Singles Chart” from 1962 to 2005.

In 1958, Carole Kings released her debut single “The Right Girl” / “Goin’ Wild”.

In 1970, Carole Kings released her debut studio album “Writer”.

Carole Kings also released many studio albums- Rhymes & Reasons, Tapestry, Wrap Around Joy, Music, Thoroughbred, Touch the Sky, Welcome Home, City Streets, and more.

Carole Kings hit singles are-“School Bells Are Ringing” / “I Didn’t Have Any Summer Romance”, “He’s a Bad Boy” / “We Grew Up Together”, “It Might as Well Rain Until September”, “So Far Away” / “Smackwater Jack”, “Been to Canaan”, “Jazzman”, “One Fine Day”, “Only Love Is Real”, and more.

Carole Kings acted in some movies like Murphy’s Romance, Hider in the House, Chicken Soup with Rice, Russkies, and Bionic Boy.

Carole Kings also appeared in some television shows such as Really Rosie, Gilmore Girls, The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, Faerie Tale Theatre, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and more.

How old is Carole Kings?

Carole Kings’ birth name is Carol Joan Klein. Carole Kings’ age is 81 years. Carole Kings’ birth date is 9 February and her birth year is 1942.

Carole Kings was born to Eugenia and Sidney N. Klein in Manhattan, New York, United States. Carole Kingss parents are Jewish.

Carole Kings did her studies at James Madison High School and Queens College. Carole Kings’ nationality is American.

Who is Carole Kings husband now?

Carole Kings married four times and divorced all four husbands. The marital status of Carole Kings is Divorced. As of now, Carole Kings does not have any Husband.

None of the Carole Kings’ marriages lasted long. Carole Kings has not dated or been in a relationship with anyone other than marriage.

Carole Kings has four children from four marriages. The names of Carole King’s children are Lewis Goffin, Levi Larkey, Molly Larkey, and Sherry Goffin.

Carole Kings Ex-husband

Carole Kings first married in 1959 to Gerry Goffin. But after ten years of marriage, in 1968, Carroll divorced her first husband.

Carole Kings married secondly to Charles Larkey in 1970 but divorced her second husband only after 6 years of marriage.

A year later, in 1977, Carole Kings married Rick Evers. Rick Evers died in 1978, a year after their marriage.

Carole Kings had her fourth marriage a few years later in 1982, to Rick Sorenson. But the marriage of Rick Sorenson and Carole Kings did not last long and after six years of marriage, in 1989, Carole divorced Rick Sorenson.

