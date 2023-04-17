How did Michoel Schnitzler die? Chassidic Singer Cause Of Death Explained

Michoel Schnitzler, the Chassidic singer and composer, died recently. Now many people active on social media are indeed aware of this news. What happened to Michoel Schnitzler, and who knew about his cause of death? Keep reading.

Now, most people want to know more about Michoel Schnitzler, and some want to verify whether this news is fake or genuine. The news of his death is true; he died on 14th April 2023 at 62. The sudden death of this famous singer makes a lot of limelight.

Michoel Schnitzler : Cause of death

Michoel Schnitzler died due to a heart attack. The news of Schnitzler’s death makes a shockwave all over the internet. He was coming back after spending Pesach in Eretz Yisroel at Airmont; during this suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the report, Hatzoloh of Rockland County instantly rushed towards him, and CPR was performed to save his life. But unfortunately, he passed away at the scene; as per some other reports, he had been suffering from a heart condition for a long time earlier and was admitted to the hospital.

A few years ago, a rumour spread that Michoel Schnitzler had died. At that time, the singer came to the news and said, “I am alive, not dead…Stop spreading fake news.” so due to this reason, this time fans are thinking that this news was accurate or not.

But after checking on many authorized news websites, it is confirmed that he died due to a heart attack. Now his fans and friends pour tributes on different social media platforms.

His fans are going into deep shock when they confirm that Schnitzler is no more and are trying to find more details about the singer on the internet.

Media personality The Meturgeman also shared his message through his Twitter handle as:

BDE Michoel Schnitzler. The man put just the right amount of feeling into every song he sang, touching the hearts of everyone who enjoyed his music.

Gon way too soon at the age of 62.

Fans are pouring tributes to Michoel Schnitzler:

Michoel Schnitzler

We welcomed shabbos with the bitter news of the untimely passing of my dear cousin and Rebbe of Jewish Chasidic Music, Reb Michoel Schnitzler z”l – Michoel, your music stirred the hearts of many, and you will be remembered forever.

Nachi Gordon

This video was taken just a couple of weeks ago.. now we mourn the loss of Michael Schnitzler.May his message be heard and carry on forever and elevate his soul.. may his family have the strength to move forward!

The world is now less without Michael.

Rabbi Chanina Sperlin

With a heavy heart, we mourn the loss of Michoel Schnitzler, the man, the legend, and the beloved voice of a generation. He had a unique ability to infuse every song he sang with a depth of feeling that spoke to the very soul of his listeners.

His legacy will endure as a testament to his unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to his art and the Jewish people.

