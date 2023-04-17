Erin Krakow is a popular American actress as well as a producer.

Erin Krakow is well-known for her role in the Lifetime TV series “Army Wives”.

Erin Krakow also known for her role as Elizabeth Thornton in the “When Calls the Heart” Hallmark TV series.

In 2010, Erin Krakow made her acting debut with the “Army Wives” television series.

In 2023, Erin Krakow appears as Vanessa Doyle in “The Wedding Cottage” Hallmark Film.

Erin Krakow appeared in many movies and television series such as Chance at Romance, Finding Father Christmas, Castle, Engaging Father Christmas, It Was Always You, Marrying Father Christmas, NCIS: Los Angeles, A Summer Romance, and more.

How old is Erin Krakow?

Erin Krakow’s age is 38 years. Erin Krakow’s birth date is 5 September and her birth year is 1984. Erin Krakow was born to her parents Morgan Krakow and Dr. Elliott Krakow in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Erin Krakow has a brother whose name is Kyle Krakow. Erin Krakow did her studies at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr School of the Arts and Juilliard School. Erin Krakow’s nationality is American.

Who is Erin Krakow Husband?

Erin Krakow’s marital status is unmarried. Erin Krakow is not married yet. Erin Krakow never has a husband. Erin Krakow has been in one relationship.

Erin Krakow fans want to know about Erin Krakow’s marriage and love life by searching about Erin Krakow’s husband. Erin Krakow’s fans ask a lot of questions- Did Erin Krakow get married? Who is Erin Krakow in a relationship with? Who is Erin Krakow Husband?

Let us tell you that Erin Krakow has not married yet, that is why she does not have a husband yet.

Who is Erin Krakow in a relationship with?

Erin Krakow did not marry but she was in a few relationships.

Currently, Erin Krakow is single.

Erin Krakow previously dated Hallmark actor Daniel Lissing. Both share their pictures together on Instagram. But the couple ended their relationship after some time and Daniel Lissing married his second girlfriend in 2020.

After this, Erin Krakow also dated Ben Rosenbaum. But there is no information about when the couple started their relationship and when they ended the relationship.

