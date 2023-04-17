Ciro Immobile, The Captain Of Lazio, Is Hospitalised Following A Tram Collision

On Sunday morning, Immobile and his family were in the car when it collided with a tram in Rome, wrecking the car. Ciro Immobile, the captain of Lazio, was kept under observation in the hospital on Sunday after his automobile hit a tram. On Sunday morning, Immobile and his family were in the car when it collided with a tram in Rome, wrecking the car.

Suffering From Spinal Trauma

The forward for Italy and Lazio was seen on camera shortly after the incident explaining that although “the tram ran a red light,” he was otherwise unharmed aside from some arm ache. Lazio later revealed that Immobile suffered a cracked rib, a “spinal trauma,” and was still being monitored after being rushed to the hospital with his two daughters for examinations.

Immobile, 33, is most likely going to miss the upcoming games against Inter Milan and Torino. He has scored 10 league goals this year, including a penalty in Friday’s 3-0 victory for Lazio at Spezia. Despite being 14 points behind league leader Napoli, Lazio is second in Serie A and in a strong position to make the Champions League next season.

Read Also: Whos is Scott Henriques? Search for Missing Scott Henriques Ends