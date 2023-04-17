Connect with us

Ciro Immobile, The Captain Of Lazio, Is Hospitalised Following A Tram Collision

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Approval Rating Declines To 33.6%

Ciro Immobile
Source: Yahoo News

On Sunday morning, Immobile and his family were in the car when it collided with a tram in Rome, wrecking the car. Ciro Immobile, the captain of Lazio, was kept under observation in the hospital on Sunday after his automobile hit a tram. On Sunday morning, Immobile and his family were in the car when it collided with a tram in Rome, wrecking the car.

Suffering From Spinal Trauma

The forward for Italy and Lazio was seen on camera shortly after the incident explaining that although “the tram ran a red light,” he was otherwise unharmed aside from some arm ache. Lazio later revealed that Immobile suffered a cracked rib, a “spinal trauma,” and was still being monitored after being rushed to the hospital with his two daughters for examinations.

Ciro Immobile

Source: Yahoo News

Immobile, 33, is most likely going to miss the upcoming games against Inter Milan and Torino. He has scored 10 league goals this year, including a penalty in Friday’s 3-0 victory for Lazio at Spezia. Despite being 14 points behind league leader Napoli, Lazio is second in Serie A and in a strong position to make the Champions League next season.

