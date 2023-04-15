Who is Troian Bellisario married to? How did Troian Bellisario meet her husband?

Troian Bellisario is a famous American Actress. Troian Bellisario is well-recognized for her role as Spencer Hastings in the “Pretty Little Liars” (2010–2017).

In 1988, Troian Bellisario made her acting debut with the “Last Rites” film.

In 1990, Troian Bellisario made her television debut with the “Quantum Leap” series.

In 2022, Troian Bellisario appeared in the “Doula” film.

Troian Bellisario also acted in Instagram Intervention with Troian Bellisario, Lauren, and Pa-gents with Chris Pine web series.

Troian Bellisario also appeared in “Fading Light” and “Another Story” Music videos.

Troian Bellisario acted in many short films like Unspoken, Before the Cabin Burned Down, Archer House, A November, Immediately Afterlife, Still a Rose, We Are Here, Life on Mars, Exiles, and more.

Troian Bellisario appeared in many television series such as Tequila and Bonetti, First Monday, Sister Cities, JAG, Stumptown, and more.

How tall is Troian Bellisario?

Troian Bellisario’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Troian Bellisario’s real name is Troian Avery Bellisario. Troian Bellisario’s age is 37 years. Troian Bellisario’s birth date is 28 October and birth year is 1985.

Troian Bellisario was born to Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt in Los Angeles, California, United States. Troian Bellisario has eight siblings.

Troian Bellisario’s father is of Italian and Serbian descent, and Troian Bellisario’s nother is African American and Creole descent.

Troian Bellisario did her studies Campbell Hall School, Vassar College, and the University of Southern California.

Who is Troian Bellisario Husband?

Troian Bellisario is a married woman. Troian Bellisario husband is Patrick J. Adams. He is famous for his work in the “Suit” film.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams met on the set of “Equivocation” in 2009, after which they started dating.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams went on to star in The Come Up, Suits and the short film We Are Here.

On December 10, 2016, Troian and Patrick married in Santa Barbara, California.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams have two daughters, one born in 2018 and the other in 2021. The daughters’ names are Aurora Adams and Elliot Rowena Adams.

Read Also:- Ben Dudley death? The hockey coach of Bristol University has lost his brave battle with cancer