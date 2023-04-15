Who is ‘The Script guitarist’ Mark Sheehan Wife? Know all About his Wife

Mark Sheehan was a famous guitarist and co-founder of “The Script”. The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has died at the age of 46.

The band was formed in 2001 by Mark Sheehan, along with Glenn Power and Danny O’Donoghue. Mark Sheehan and Danny O’Donoghue were childhood friends, in addition to being former members of the band Maytown.

The band released 6 studio albums and is best known for the songs “Hall of Fame”, “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved”.

Band’s self-titled debut album peaked at number one in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Their band’s most recent project was 2019’s Sunsets & Full Moons.

Last September, he released a single, “Dare You to Doubt Me”. In 2021 and early 2022, The Script Band performed several shows in the United States without Mark Sheehan to spend more time with his family.

How did Mark Sheehan die?

Mark Sheehan died in hospital on Friday 14 April 2023 at the age of 46 following a brief illness.

Mark Sheehan’s band announced the sad news on Friday in a post via social media.

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/x9hM4byVT9 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

It was written in his Instagram post “Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness”. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

O’Donoghue said- “His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband.”

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it,” He also said that he returned “refreshed”.

Who is Mark Sheehan Wife?

Mark Sheehan was a married man. Mark Sheehan wife is Rina Sheehan.

Mark Sheehan married Reena Sheehan many years back. The couple was living their life happily. The couple has three children, Cameron, Avery, and Lil.

Mark Sheehan never shared much information about his wife and children, due to which very little information is available about Mark Sheehan’s wife and children.

Mark Sheehan’s wife, Rina Sheehan, was with Mark until his death.

