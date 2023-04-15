Who is Sadia Mouth, the Mother of Achraf Hakimi? The Mother and Family of the Sportsman Provide Everything

One of the few players Real Madrid wishes they had preserved was Achraf Hakimi. The quick and talented full-back rose through the ranks of Castilla only to make nine appearances for the Galacticos. He spent two years on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Every football powerhouse should have followed you down after your 12 goals, 17 assists in 72 games as a full-back, and Inter Milan did. The following season, Paris Saint-German paid 60 million euros to sign him, and he now plays and contributes with every effort he puts out on the field after he had earned 40 million euros with seven goals and nine assists in 45 games.

The footballer is working with Morocco to prepare for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Due to his achievements, Morocco became the first African country to go to a World Cup semi-final. After the Round of 16 games against Spain, a photo of Hakimi and his mother celebrating fast went viral on social media.

Sadia Mouth, The Mother of Achraf Hakimi:

Sadia Mouth, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, made headlines lately when photos of her clutching her son’s hand during Morocco’s Round of 16 victories against Spain surfaced. She resides in Madrid with her family. She immigrated to Spain with her spouse, a Moroccan immigrant.

Two stunning grandchildren of Sadia Mouth exist. They are the offspring of Spanish actress Hiba Abouk and his long-term lover Achraf. Amin Hakimi is the first kid’s name; nothing is known about the other. The actress is her boyfriend’s elder by 12 years.

The Achraf Hakimi Family:

Achraf Hakimi’s parents are Hassan Hakimi and Sadia Mouth. His mother worked as a cleaner, while his father was a street vendor. Achraf talked about their occupations in a 2018 interview in Dortmund. He has a sister named Quidad Hakimi and a brother named Nabil Hakimi.

The sister works for Footfeel, a business that provides facilities and professional services to football players. Conversely, Ouidad Hakimi has more than 461K Instagram followers. She talks much about her family and vacations but never mentions her job.

