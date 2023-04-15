Who is Filipino Actress Lovi Poe Boyfriend? Know her Dating History

Lovi Poe is a famous Filipino actress, model, as well as a recording artist.

Lovi Poe is well-known as the daughter of notable actor Fernando Poe Jr.

From 2021 to the present, Lovi Poe appears as a performer in the “ASAP Natin’ To” television show.

In 2023, Lovi Poe appeares in the “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” television series.

In 2007, Lovi Poe made her acting debut with the “Shake, Rattle & Roll 9” film.

From 2006 to 2010, Lovi Poe work as co-host and performer in the “SOP” television show.

In 2006, Lovi Poe amde her television debut with the “Carlo J. Caparas’ Bakekang” television series.

Lavi Poe acted in many movies and tv shws such as Yesterday’s Bride, Someone To Watch Over Me, Little Star, Sine Novela: Kaputol ng Isang Awit, Hindi Tayo Pwede, Woke Up Like This,Shake, Rattle & Roll XV, Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, and more.

Who is the real parents of Lovi Poe?

Lovi Poe’s real name is Lourdes Virginia Moran Poe. Lovi Poe’s date of birth is 11 February 1989. Lovi Poe’s age is 34 years. Lovi Poe was born to Fernando Poe Jr. and Rowena Moran in Quezon City, Philippines.

Lovi Poe’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Lovi Poe has two siblings- Grace Poe and Ronnian Poe. Lovi Poe did her studies at Colegio San Agustin and Miriam College.

Who is Lovi Poe Boyfriend?

Lovi Poe’s marital status is unmarried but Lovi Poe is in a relationship.

Lovi Poe’s boyfriend is Monty Blencowe. He is a British film producer.

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencove have been in a relationship since 2021. Lovi and Monty are living their relationship with all their heart and soul.

Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe are together and happily living their love life.

Lovi Poe Dating History

Lovi Poe has dated and been in relationships with many celebrities.

Lovi Poe denied dating French-Filipino Chris Johnson in August 2016 but was in a romantic relationship with Chris Johnson until later in 2017.

Lovi Poe also pre-dates it to politician Ronald Singson.

Lovi Poe has also dated actors Jolo Revilla, Cogie Domingo, Rocco Nacino, and Jake Cuenca among others.

