Who is Caterina Scorsone Husband? Why did Caterina Scorsone and husband split?

Caterina Scorsone is a popular Canadian-American actress.

Caterina Scorsone is well-recognized for her work and role in the ” Grey’s Anatomy” (2010–present) and Station 19 (2018–present) series.

Caterina Scorsone is also famous for her work in the “Private Practice” series.

Caterina Scorsone nominated for “Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series” (1999) for her role as Michelle Parker in the “Power Play” series.

In 1995, Caterina Scorsone made her television debut with the “When the Dark Man Calls” series.

Caterina Scorsone also aced in many television series such as Shock Treatment, Goosebumps, The Devil’s Arithmetic, Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, Common Ground, Missing, Alice, The November Man, and more.

How tall is Caterina Scorsone?

Caterina Scorsone’s full name is Caterina Reminy Scorsone. Caterina Scorsone’s height is approx 5 feet 3 inches. Caterina Scorsone’s age is 41 years. Caterina Scorsone’s date of birth is 16 october 1981.

Caterina Scorsone was born to Antonio Bruno Scorsone and Suzanne Rozell Scorsone in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Caterina Scorsone has two siblings- Francesca Scorsone and Jovanna Scorsone.

Caterina Scorsone did her studies at the Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in Toronto and Trinity College in the University of Toronto. Caterina Scorsone is of half Italian descent.

Who is Caterina Scorsone Husband?

Caterina Scorsone’s marital status is divorced. Caterina Scorsone husband was Rob Giles.

Caterina Scorsone married Rob Giles in 2009. The couple has three daughters.

Caterina Scorsone gave birth to her first daughter, Eliza Giles, on 6 July 2012 with Rob Giles.

Caterina Scorsone gave birth to their second daughter, Paloma Giles, on 8 November 2016. Caterina Scorsone gave birth to their third daughter, Arwen Lucinda Jane, on 13 December 2019.

After 10 years of marriage, Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles separated in March 2020.

In May 2020, the couple filed for divorce. And they got divorced.

Is Caterina Scorsone in a relationship?

No, Caterina Scorsone is not in a relationship.

Caterina Scorsone has not been in a relationship or dated anyone since her divorce from her husband Rob.

Caterina Scorsone is single after divorcing from marriage and living her life with her kids.

