Where is Courtney Coco’s Killer Now? Who is her murderer?

David Anthony Burns has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Coco’s sister. Burns was the ex-fiancé of Coco’s sister, and he was believed to be seeing Coco as well. Since Burns is serving a life sentence, he will not be eligible for probation, parole, or suspension of his sentence.

A Dateline episode will focus on the Alexandria case on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Andrea Canning, Dateline’s correspondent, will cover the case.

Courtney Coco’s murderer, David Anthony Burns, 47, was convicted on October 31, 2022.

Where is Courtney Coco Killer Now?

From November 2022, Burns will serve his entire life in prison without a chance of parole. A recent report indicates he is being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary on a life sentence.

A Town Talk reporter reports that Burns wasn’t arrested and indicted until April 2021. For over 16 years, he remained undetected by the authorities.

Despite his sentencing, he maintained his innocence, claiming that Coco’s family would not find peace without him.

Burns even helped bear Coco’s coffin during her funeral. His relationship with the family had grown very close.

Who is Courtney Coco?

Coco, a 19-year-old college student from Rapides Parish, Louisiana, was killed. A body was discovered in an abandoned Winnie, Texas, building on October 4, 2004.

Coco’s killer was not discovered until years later. On the side, David Anthony Burns was dating Coco’s sister at the time of her murder.

Town Talk reported that no physical evidence linked Burns to Coco’s murder. There was no criminal history for, Burns.

Tanner Dryden, a detective assigned to the Alexandria, LA Police Department’s cold case investigation in 2018, was assigned to arrest Burns.

According to testimony during the trial, Burns was linked to Coco’s death in 2004 because a witness in Texas saw him backing out of the building where Coco’s body was found.

According to individuals, Burns was the person who made statements about killing Coco in 2011 that were attributed to Burns.

Initially, the evidence was insufficient to arrest him, so he wasn’t.