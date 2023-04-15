For the game on Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves have released their injury report. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a play-in game at the Target Centre on Friday night. The Timberwolves have disclosed their injury report for the contest (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time). Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have been ruled out by the Timberwolves.In the meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Nowell, and Rudy Gobert have been labelled as questionable.

What Is Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Minneapolis-based Minnesota Timberwolves are a professional basketball team from the United States. The Timberwolves are a member of the Western Conference Northwest Division of the National Basketball Association (NBA).Glen Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA, founded the squad in 1989.Target Centre, the Timberwolves’ home arena since 1990, hosts their home games.

The Timberwolves struggled in their early years, like most expansion clubs do, but after selecting Kevin Garnett in the 1995 NBA lottery, they were able to consistently make the playoffs from 1997 through 2004. The Timberwolves, who had lost in the opening round in each of their previous seven attempts, won their first division title in 2004 and made it to the Western Conference Finals the following year.

Official Injury Report For The NBA

The Timberwolves had a 42-40 record at the end of the regular season, which gave them the eighth seed in the Western Conference.They were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in their opening play-in round match in California (on Tuesday), 108-102. The Timberwolves qualified for the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since the 2018 campaign (when they were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round in six games). The victor of Friday’s contest will go to the playoffs as the eighth seed and take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the opening round.

The Thunder finished 40–42, placing them as the tenth seed. On Wednesday night in Louisiana, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 to win their first play-in tournament game. The Timberwolves were thought to be a club that could go far, whereas the Thunder didn’t have any aspirations to be a playoff team entering the season.The Thunder were 16-25 in the 41 games they played away from Oklahoma City during the regular season, while the Timberwolves went 22-19 in the 41 games they hosted at the Target Centre.

Read Also: Who Is Thabo Bester? The South African Prisoner Faked His Demise And Fleed The Jail